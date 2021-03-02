Zara Naeem vs. Danner Mobeen: Zara is disappointed by the comparison Web Desk | March 02, 2021 'I felt it’s wrong and I am sure she finds it wrong too,' says Zara

World ACCA topper Zara Naeem has finally opened up on her comparisons with internet sensation Dananeer Mobeen.

Both the brilliant girls made headlines last week for their achievements. While Dananeer was praised for her Pawri meme, Zara was appreciated for her recently academic achievement.

Things went haywire when people started to compare the two and gauged their popularity.

Now in a recent interview with Mangbaaz, Zara Naeem has shed light on her feelings amid all the 'disappointing' public comments.

“Honestly, I am a bit disappointed I am not very happy with the situation. I think there is a huge role of comparison being made between me and her in making it viral. It is very wrong," says Zara.

Explaining she felt the situation to be unfair, Zara Naeem touched on how the two situations are completely different.

"I felt it’s wrong and I am sure she finds it wrong too because you compare like with like when both things are completely different these are two opposite poles you can’t compare there is no sense, " continued Zara.

"Plus it’s discouraging its bad for her and for me too some are in her favor some in mine. I handle criticism well when it is positive criticism than it’s good” said Zara Naeem.



Take a look:







