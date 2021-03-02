Mahira Khan spills the beans on her methods to select 'the right script'

Mahira Khan has a special way of selecting her scripts.
In a recent interview with Hello! Mira Sethi, Mahira Khan revealed that she always chooses the script she is 'attracted' to.
“Now even after working in a lot of dramas and films, I used to see the same things in a script which I used to see before,” begins Mahira.
“If something attracts me at once then I can’t change my mind, I stick to that particular thing. One mindset of mine that have changed is that films and dramas are one collaborative effort”, added Mahira.
“Now I have learnt the meaning of work and acting. I want to be a part of good cinema or good dramas rather than focusing on how big my role is or how much work I have.”
