Twitter Alert: Fahad Mustafa dubbed Deepika Padukone with beard

It is not unusual to draw comparisons between two celebrities based on their looks but this time around, the Twitter users have gone overboard.
Netizens have found a doppelganger for Deepika Padukone in Pakistan and it is not another female actress, but our very own Fahad Mustafa.
The Jeeto Pakistan host is being compared with the Padmavat actress for their shocking resemblance. While some people are not in agreement with the mix and match, many 'cannot unsee' the similar looks both actors share.
Joining the bandwagon, a lot of people dubbed Fahad 'Deepika with beard.'
Take a look:
{{excerpt}}