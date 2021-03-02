Mehwish Hayat spills the beans about her endless love in latest Instagram post Web Desk | March 02, 2021 Mehwish Hayat expresses her endless love for moon in latest Instagram post

Prominent Pakistani actress and model Mehwish Hayat has always entertained the audience and her fans with her outstanding acting performances. The actress, who has been ruling over the hearts of her millions of fans with her talent and beauty has recently revealed about her endless love.

Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress has expressed her love for the moon.





Sharing a dreamy picture of herself, donning a cream ethnic dress, she can be seen in the moonlight and captioned the post, "Me and full moons have an endless love affair."

Looking at the picture, her fans couldn’t help but shower love and praises on the starlet as she received love in the comments.