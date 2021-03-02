Deepika Padukone shares a peek into her ‘daily routine Web Desk | March 02, 2021 Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse inside her daily life with fans on Instagram

Deepika Padukone shares a peek into her ‘Daily Routine’

Superstar Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning and talented actresses of Bollywood. While the starlet has been ruling over the hearts of her millions of fans all over the globe with her outstanding acting, she is an active social media user.

She has been posting her vlogs and her amazing moments from sets while getting ready with her fans and followers on the social networking site, talking about her favorite shows during the lockdown.

Recently, the Piku star has shared a glimpse into her ‘daily routine’ video on Instagram, giving her fans a sneak peek into her daily life.

Starting with a montage of the starlet at different shoots, the video shows Deepika saying, “It's really difficult to say because no two days are the same but wake up, brush my teeth and have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. And then, I like to throw in a workout at some point of the day but other than that, everything is open.”





When she was asked about her plans, the diva said, "Yes and no! I think there's a part of me that likes to plan everything and there's a part of me that just likes to leave everything and just go with the flow. So, that's also part of my planning and routine."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Padmavat actress has several projects in the pipeline including, 83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Currently, she is shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.