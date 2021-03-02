Priyanka Chopra faced negativity from her own community when she entered Hollywood Web Desk | March 02, 2021 Priyanka Chopra admits facing negativity from her own people

Priyanka Chopra reveals she faced negativity from her own community when she entered Hollywood

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has been enjoying the new heights of her successful career first in Bollywood, then Hollywood with her stunning acting and now the star has entered the world of writers and authors and she is, undoubtedly nailing it with her talent.

The actress who was last seen on digital screen in Netflix’s The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao, has been busy in her upcoming international projects. While she has been promoting her latest released memoir Unfinished, recently, she appeared in an interview with the BBC in which the starlet reflected on her journey towards success and what came her way from her own community.





Speaking with the BBC, the Quantico star revealed that she has felt a ‘sense of negativity from her own South Asian community when she first entered in Hollywood. For PeeCee it has always been a great achievement to be featured in Hollywood project being a south Asian actress, she also admitted that there are a few people who are also protective about her.

Priyanka said, "I do notice a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people that have known me for a really long time. Picking on me for no reason.”

The Dostana actress also said that a couple of months ago she was talking about this to actress Mindy Kaling and they were discussing about why is that they get so much negativity from their own community.

“Very few brown people are in the entertainment business in Hollywood, right? You can count us on your fingers. What our attempt is we are literally, with our own two hands, trying to create more opportunity for people like us. So, why is there so much negativity for us?" she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dil Dhadakne Do star has recently wrapped up the shooting for Text For You in London. She is currently shooting for upcoming series Citadel.