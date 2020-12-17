Fahad Mustafa says he produces dramas for those who dont watch Netflix Web Desk | December 17, 2020 Fahad Mustafa says he produces dramas for audience who don't watch Netflix

Superstar Fahad Mustafa is a name that has shone through Pakistani film and TV industry, for his outstanding acting performances and also, for his impeccable skills of hosting country’s mega game show Jeeto Pakistan.

But that’s not all, as the young talented artist has made his name in the drama production industry with his production house Big Bang Entertainment.

Just as his blockbuster movies as Na Maloom Afraad, Mah e Meer and Jawani Phir Nahi 2, Fahad’s production house has delivered TV serials with highest ratings this year and also received mixed reactions from the critics and audience. In a recent interview with Something Haute, the Load Wedding actor opened up about the criticism he has faced as producer for dramas like Jalan and Nand.

Though, both of the serials have been successful at achieving highest TRPs but, also haven been criticized for their problematic storylines and the representation of certain kinds of sensitive issues.

He didn't looked bothered about the criticism, but fully focused on his successes as he said that there is a sizeable set of audience that is unhappy with the content being produced but as a producer he has to cater to a larger audience and it is the kind of audience that doesn’t even know what Netflix is.

“I am a ‘producer’ producer. I have to work with a lot of people. I can’t make all my projects with the aim of pleasing the critics. That just can’t happen. And even if I were to then at least prove me wrong with my other projects. Make them flop, don’t watch them. But no, the audience is fully engrossed in those dramas and love to watch them,” said Fahad.

The Actor In Law star, 37, mentioned that he interacts with the live audience at his game show Jeeto Pakistan. That’s where he get the ideas of most of his stories by observing his audience at a close distance. The show has given him the opportunity to learn how the common folk of the country live and how their relationships are with one and other.

On the work front Fahad will be next seen in Nabeel Qureshi’s directorial Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, opposite Mahira Khan. The film is expected to be released next year.