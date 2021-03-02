Suniel Shettys son Ahan set to make debut with Tadap, Akshay Kumar shares first poster Web Desk | March 02, 2021 Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's debut film 'Tadap' first look is out, film to release in September

Bollywood’s superstar action hero Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is set to step into his dad’s shoes as the first look of his debut film Tadap was released on Tuesday.

The poster was shared on social media platform by none other than Bollywood’s favorite Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, who took to his Twitter handle to present the film poster. He also took a walk down the memory lane as he recalled his fellow actor Suniel’s first film.

Sharing the poster, he wrote: "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!"

Ahan will be seen with co-star Tara Sutaria in Tadap. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and it is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX100. The Milan Luthria directorial will hit the theatres on 24 September 2021.





The soon-to-be-launched actor also shared another solo poster on his Instagram and wrote: "He is Fierce, He is Rebellious, and he’s a Lover!” Beyond grateful for this #sajidnadiadwala sir Thank you milan.a.luthria for helping me bring this character to life #Tadap releases on 24th September 2021."

Back in 2015, Sunil’s daughter Athiya Shetty also had made her film debut with Hero with Sooraj Pancholi.