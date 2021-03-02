Nadia Khan responds to backlash over marriage with Faisal Rao Web Desk | March 02, 2021 Nadia Khan says, ‘People have said utter crap about my family’

Pakistani host, Nadia Khan recently made appearance on a talk show and discussed how she feels about rumors regarding her personal life, anonymous accounts and judgmental fans.

While talking about people interfering in personal life and speculating, Khan said, “If you’re concerned about where I stand in my life, do yourself a favor, look me up on YouTube and you will find thousands of fabricated stories about my married life”.

She went on, “People pass judgments about our lives on anonymous YouTube channels because they fear getting beaten up by a celebrity. That is exactly how I feel when someone passes a verdict about my affairs, marriage, divorces and all the gossip that our society loves to indulge in”.

Khan added, “Everyone gets married at some point in life but it is totally my personal call whether I share that update on social media or not”.

She further added, “What is shocking is that if you choose not to share personal photos on social media, then trolls will somehow get access to them and leak those photos online, leaving you with no option but to share everything with them”.

The host asked Nadia about how she met husband Faisal Rao, to which she responded and said, “People have said utter crap about my family. Things were formally initiated after Faisal’s and my kids met each other. We got married after our children gave us their consent”.

Khan recalled people criticizing her for adopting a son. She stated, “People had an issue with why I adopted a son when I can have one of my own and my reply was simple: I am not answerable to anyone. Kiyan is my jaan (life) and that’s all I have to say”.