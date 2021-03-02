Javed Akhtar case: Mumbai court issues warrant for Kangana Ranaut Web Desk | March 02, 2021 A bailable warrant has been issues against Kangana Ranaut in case filed by Javed Akhtar

On Monday, a bailable warrant was issued by Mumbai court against Kangana Ranaut for not showing up before it in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar.

According to an Indian publication, the Andheri metropolitan magistrate’s court had ordered the Queen star to appear before the court on 1st March.

However, on Monday, the actress did not appear before the court after which Magistrate RR Khan issued a warrant for her. The next date of hearing 26th March.

Tanu Weds Manu star’s lawyer Rizwan Siddique claimed in the court that the warrant against her was not legal as it did not follow the required process.

However, Akhtar’s lawyer Vrinda Grover said that even if the warrant is not legal, Ranaut has to show up before the court in any case.