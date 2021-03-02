Rehmat Ajmal radiates beauty in eloquent yellow ensemble for mayun Web Desk | March 02, 2021 Model Rehmat Ajmal donned a classic yellow ensemble on her mayun event

Pakistani model, Rehmat Ajmal looked exquisite in an all-yellow attire which she wore on her mayun event and it was designed by Faiza Saqlain.

Ajmal’s mayun took place in Lahore and the pictures went viral on social media. Fans were awestruck by how gorgeous she looked in the yellow Peshwas.

Designer Faiza Saqlain also shared Rehmat’s pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Our favourite muse rehmatajmal steals the show donning this gorgeous mustard yellow pishwas paired with a bright silk chunri dupatta on her mayoon”.





Fans could not help but praise Rehmat on her mayun look which was tradition yet elegant.













Last year, in October, Rehmat got engaged and the event was intimate as she invited close family members and friends.