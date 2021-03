Sana Khan spotted in Mumbai first time after wedding: Watch here Web Desk | March 03, 2021 Sana Khan waved at the cameras and walked her way to Andheri.

Former Indian actress Sana Khan was recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai, wearing a black hijab with heels.

This actress, who left Bollywood for the sake of her religion, made a her first paparazzi encounter after the wedding.

When the photographers called out her name, Sana waved at the cameras and walked her way to Andheri.





Khan left showbiz in the pursuit of walking on the righteous path of God. The actress married mufti Anas Sayied in November 2020.