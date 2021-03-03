Did you know Deepika Padukone got engaged to Ranveer Singh 4 years before wedding? Web Desk | March 03, 2021 'Only his parents and my parents and our respective sisters knew,' said Deepika

Did you know Deepika Padukone got engaged to Ranveer Singh 4 years before wedding?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved pairs of Bollywood.

The couple, that tied the knot in 2018 after dating for six years, always kept their romance under wraps.

It was not until her wedding when Deepika revealed she secretly got engaged to Ranveer in 2014.

Speaking to Filmfare in 2018, Deepika said:

“No one knows this. We got engaged four years ago. Only his parents and my parents and our respective sisters knew about it.”



Deepika married Ranveer in a big-fat Sindhi wedding the same year. Now in 2021, the love birds will make their first cinematic appearancepost wedding in Kabir Khan's ’83.