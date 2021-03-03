Why does Anushka Sharma borrow T-shirts from Virat Kohli?: Read Inside Web Desk | March 03, 2021 'I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts,' says Anushka

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most cherished celebrity couples.

The lovebirds, who married each other in 2017, have always managed to make rounds on the internet with their loved-up pictures.

While the duo enjoys a sizzling chemistry, Anushka and Virat also share a similar style sense.

Anushka, who mostly pulls up trendy outfits like Virat, was once asked if she ever borrowed her cricketer husband's clothes.

Speaking to Vogue India in 2019, Anushka revealed that she in fact often borrows Virat's clothes because it makes him happy.

"I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I'll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes," said Anushka.



Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat have recently welcomed their first child in January 2021. The lovebirds have named their daughter 'Vamika.'

