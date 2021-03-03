Ahmed Ali Butt shares fan moment with Ahmed Shah, Faysal Qureshi: Watch here Web Desk | March 03, 2021 In the video, Butt is also joined by actor Faysal Qureshi

Ahmed Ali Butt is a fan of young Ahmed Shah too.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor recently took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video with Pakistan's favorite child star, Ahmed Shah.



In the video, Butt is also joined by actor Faysal Qureshi.



"Jee Jee....True fan moment with #ahmadshah," captioned Butt alongside the video.

In the clip, the little one can be seen saying: "I'm a big fans of Ahmad Ali Butt."

To which Butt asks, "Are you not a fan of Faisal bhai [brother]?"

Ahmed's reply then leaves both the stars in splits.

Take a look:







