Usman Mukhtar urges fans to follow SOPs this wedding season Web Desk | December 17, 2020 Usman Mukhtar urges fans to follow SOPs in this wedding season

December is best known as the month for its chilly winters and start of wedding season in Pakistan. Huge crowds and dance performances in the midst of the wintry weather is something all Pakistanis this year.

However, this year, the situation is a lot different due to COVID-19 as it is being considered dangerous to gather in big crowds with surge in cases of coronavirus across the country. Pakistani actor and model Usman Mukhtar took to his social media account and urged people to avoid big crowds during this wedding season.

Mukhtar, 35, turned to Instagram on Wednesday and posted his selfie taken at a wedding and captioned the picture, “Shadi!! Dance!! Food!! Now that I have your attention. I see your stories in shadi places dancing chipak ke with each other. Stop it. Please follow SOPs!!”





Grabbing people’s attention, the Sabaat famed actor continued to ask people to follow the SOPs and said, “Care about yourself and if not yourself then the unsuspecting people around you who you’re going to give the virus to. This is life and death. Please be cautious. #covidsops #covid19pakistan #usmanmukhtar.”

Despite the global pandemic, people are coming together to celebrate the wedding functions, that could possibly escalate the numbers of COVID-19 cases.