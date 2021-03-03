Agha Ali spills the beans on life after marrying Hina Altaf : I was a bit emotional Web Desk | March 03, 2021 'Hina always say to adjust in a compact place,' says Agha

Agha Ali spills the beans on life after marrying Hina Altaf : 'I was a bit emotional'

Agha Ali is dishing on his fulfilled life with wife Hina Altaf.

Speaking to Nida Yasir onGood Morning Pakistan, the Band Khirkiyan actorshared Hina how has made him more 'calm' and gentle after marriage.

"I was a bit emotional and sort of angry before marriage but now I think that someone’s life belongs to me so I need to be calm. He further elaborated," now I think that someone else’s daughter is with me so I have to be more softer and calm."



Agha also went on to reveal that Hina always encourages him to be good and live a moderate lifestyle.

"I always believed in having a fancy life style but Hina has changed that. Hina always say to adjust in a compact place which is easy to manage," he concluded.

Agha also went on to reveal that Hina always understands his tantrums without judging him.