Will Fardeen Khan make comeback on screen with 'No Entry 2?
March 03, 2021

There have been several rumors regarding Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan’s comeback in sequel of No Entry after his photos of weight loss went viral on social media.

According to an Indian publication, director of 2005 comedy film, Anees Bazmee said that if things work out then he might cast Khan in the film sequel.

Khan did not work in any film after his last Bollywood movie, Dulha Mil Gaya which was released in 2010.

In 2016, many people criticized Fardeen over his weight gain and even body shamed the actor. However, recently his pictures went viral again where he can be seen outside director Mukesh Chhabra’s office. Fans were stunned to see his latest pictures in which he looked slim.

Speculations about his Bollywood comeback have since been doing the rounds.

Bazmee told the publication about Khan, “He is a friend. He was wonderful in the first film. I saw a picture of a handsome guy sometime back, and I was quite stunned to know it was Fardeen. He called later and asked, ‘Anees bhai, kaisa laga aapko photo?’ I complimented him. He has always been a good-looking guy, but to lose so much weight is not a joke. He is healthy now. He asked me, ‘Kya karna hai? (What to do now?)’ I told him that I am waiting for the No Entry sequel to begin. He is also looking forward to it”.