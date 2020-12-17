Noor Bukhari hits back at criticism over Christmas decorations Web Desk | December 17, 2020 Noor Bukhari hits back at the criticism for Christmas decorations

Former Pakistani actress Noor Bukhari was recently slammed by the netizens as she posted few snaps of Christmas decorations at her home on her official Instagram account.

As Noor officially retried from film industry three years back and chose the rightful path of Islam, her recent act of sharing Christmas tree decors at her place sparked a debate over her religious beliefs.

As the star faced serious criticism on social media, she hit back on the comments and posted a clarification note on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

In the note, the actress and host said that, "I'm not Christian but I want my kids to learn to respect all religions and we should send positive gestures. They are Ahl-e-Kitaab."

She added, "Plus, my daughter loves Christmas tree, so I don't feel any harm in it. PS: Sab Allah ki makhlooq hain."

The star appears on TV as a host and has kept her signature style of wearing hijab, also asked people to show some tolerance towards other religions.

She explained that she wants her children to grow up respecting other religions which is why she chose to celebrate Christmas. She replied to the criticism saying that she is not Christian but all religions deserve respect.