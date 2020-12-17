19th Lux Styles Awards 2020: Winners list announced

Pakistan showbiz industry’s most prestigious event, the 19th Lux Style Awards announced the full list of winners this year.
Due to the global pandemic of coronavirus, the glamorous ceremony was held virtually to avoid in-person gathering, much like some of the biggest award shows of the year all over the world.
The Lux Style Awards 2020 officially announced the complete list of winners on Thursday, in the categories of fashion, film, television and music.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Film:
Best Film
Laal Kabootar
Best Film Director
Kamal Khan (Laal Kabootar)
Best Film Actor – Viewer’s Choice
Ahmed Ali Akbar (Laal Kabootar)
Best Film Actress – Viewer’s Choice
Mahira Khan (Superstar)
Best Film Actor – Critics
Rashid Farooqui (Laal Kabootar)
Best Film Actress – Critics
Mahira Khan (Superstar)
Television:
Best TV Play
Merey Paas Tum Ho
Best Play Director
Kashif Nisar (Ranjha Ranjha Kardi)
Best Play Writer
Faiza Iftikhar (Ranjha Ranjha Kardi)
Best TV Actor – Critics
Zahid Ahmed (Ishq Zah e Naseeb)
Best TV Actress – Critics
Iqra Aziz (Ranjha Ranjha Kardi)
Best TV Actor – Viewer’s Choice
Imran Ashraf (Ranjha Ranjha Kardi)
Best TV Actress – Viewer’s Choice
Yumna Zaidi (Inkaar)
Best Emerging Talent TV
Shees Gul (Meray Paas Tum Ho)
Music:
Best Song:
Raavi – Sajjad Ali
Singer of the Year
Hadia Hashmi – Bol Hu
Best Emerging Talent
Big Foot Music – Hamad Khan and Sohaib Lari
Best Playback Singer
Behka Na [Parey Hut Love] – Ali Tariq
Best Original Soundtrack
Ranjha Ranjha – JB Sisters/Rahma Ali
Fashion:
Model of the Year – Male
Hasnain Lehri
Model of the Year – Female
Zara Abid [posthumous]
Best Fashion Photographer
Shahbaz Shazi
Best Makeup and Hair Artist
Saima Bargfrede
Best Emerging Talent
Sachal Afzal
{{excerpt}}