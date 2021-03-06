Hania Amir back with new video on colorism: Dont pit women against women Web Desk | March 06, 2021 'it defeats the purpose of the conversation that I’m trying to have,' says Hania

Hania Amir back with new video on colorism: 'Don't pit women against women'

Hania Amir is clapping back at haters who deemed her a 'hypocrite' after latest video on colorism.

The actress, who faced backlash on using the beauty filter in her video, is standing corrected on her stance.

“That’s not the point,” she clarified. “When people talk irresponsibly about such a sensitive topic, it defeats the purpose of the conversation that I’m trying to have,” explained Hania.



Hania went on the explain that she plays around with beauty filters and makeup because she wants to, not because she is under pressure from the society.

“The purpose of mine is to teach people that you should own your skin and own yourself. The point is being comfortable with who you are, doing things because you want to do them, not doing things because of the beauty standards that are set”, says Hania.



Take a look:







