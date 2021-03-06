PM Imran Khan to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly today Web Desk | March 06, 2021 PM Imran is the second in the country’s history to seek a ‘voluntary’ vote of confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly today, Saturday following the Senate elections setback.



President Arif Alvi has summoned the NA session at 12:15 PM on the advice of PM Khan, who is the second in the country’s history to seek a ‘voluntary’ vote of confidence after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 1993.

According to the procedure, the vote of confidence will be taken through an open ballot in the NA.

The prime minister is seeking the vote of confidence after the Senate debacle on March 3 when the government candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh lost to the opposition nominee Yousuf Raza Gillani for the Islamabad seat.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to boycott today’s session of the National Assembly.

Talking to the media on Friday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said no member of the opposition alliance will participate in the session today.

Also, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), which is part of the ruling coalition, has announced not to take part in today’s vote of confidence, according to a The News report published on Saturday.