Mushk Kaleem launches candle collection March 06, 2021 Mushk Kaleem launched 'Mushk by Mushk' scented candle collection

Pakistani model, Mushk Kaleem has embarked on a new venture. She has recently launched her own scented candles by the name of ‘Musk by Mushk’.

Previously, Kaleem hinted at starting a business and naming it ‘Mushk’, majority of the fans thought the new venture would be related to perfume line. However, on Instagram page, the model first shared teasers for the fans later she revealed her line of scented candles.





The model-turned-entrepreneur’s soy candles come in marble containers that are handmade. Moreover, she has so far launched around six scented candles- Coffee Vanilla, Woodfire, Wild Mulberry, Cherry Blossom, Jasmine Citrus and Lavender and their price range varies from PKR 3000 to PKR 3500.

The scented candles offer warm and floral scents, which would cater to different preferences of customers.