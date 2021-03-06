PM Imran Khan wins vote of confidence from National Assembly Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to boycott today’s session of the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the vote of confidence from National Assembly and over 178 MPs reposed trust in him.



The premier needed 172 votes to win the confidence vote.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired the session.

President Arif Alvi had summoned the NA session at 12:15 PM on the advice of PM Khan, who became the second in the country’s history to seek a ‘voluntary’ vote of confidence after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 1993.

The prime minister sought the vote of confidence after the Senate debacle on March 3 when the government candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh lost to the opposition nominee Yousuf Raza Gillani for the Islamabad seat.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to boycott today’s session of the National Assembly.

Talking to the media on Friday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said no member of the opposition alliance will participate in the session today.

Also, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), which is part of the ruling coalition, has announced not to take part in today’s vote of confidence, according to a The News report published on Saturday.