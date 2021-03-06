Farhan Akhtar to bring all-women version of ZNMD, cast may include Alia Bhatt Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Farhan Akhtar to direct the all women version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara featuring Alia Bhatt

It has been almost ten years as the Indian cinema witnessed the iconic tale of adventure, friendship, love and life journey of three friends whose lives completely changed on a road trip in film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film was a massive success, created by the filmmaker sibling-duo Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Fans and audiences have been waiting for the film producers to announce the sequel of this iconic film which stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, also with Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. However, the news is making rounds on the internet that the filmmakers are now planning of making another on-the-road flick with female protagonists.

As per the Indian media outlet Pinkvilla, the first draft has finally been locked down and Farhan, who played Imran’s character in ZNMD, this time, he will be directing this yet untitled venture. “The film is written by Farhan and Zoya, though the concept of a road trip remains the same, the narrative is diametrically different from what they did in the 2011 film. They have locked on the broad idea of this story through the lockdown,” reported Pinkvilla.

The sources further added that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt might join one of the leads in the upcoming film. Alia has previously worked with Zoya in box office hit Gully Boy. “He has discussed a probable collaboration with Alia and she is definitely excited to come on board the film. More meetings will take place throughout the year, and everyone is optimistic on this association working out. Apart from Alia, two more A-list actresses will join the gang, however, they have yet to decide on the names,” the source added.

Moreover, for Farhan’s fans, he will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan and is shooting for Rakesh Sharma's biopic Saare Jahan Se Acha.