PM Imran secures vote of confidence: Watch Geo News live coverage Web Desk | March 06, 2021





ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has given the vote of confidence to prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

According to the procedure, the vote of confidence was taken through an open ballot andover 178 MPs reposed trust in the premier.

The Opposition had already boycotted the session after PM Imran sought the vote following Abdul Hafeez Sheikh's shocking defeat in the Senate elections.

