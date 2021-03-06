Confidence vote: Celebs back captain PM Imran Khan Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Pakistani stars have shown support to Prime Minister Imran Khan for seeking confidence vote

In recent address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he will opt for vote of confidence on Saturday after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Dr Abdul Haeez Shaikh lost senate seat to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani in Wednesday poll.

PM said that the confidence vote will take place by show of hand and he wouldn’t protest if any party member does not have faith in him and does not trust his leadership. He also said if he lost then he will sit in opposition.

However, many celebrities took to social media and supported PM Khan for his decision. Veena Malik, Shaan Shahid, Rohail Hyatt, Imran Abbas, Bilal Maqsood are among the stars who have come out in support of the Premier.

Shaan tweeted, “Whether you are in power or in opposition, the voice of truth, the voice of the people of Pakistan will always be spoken by you. Some battles lost cannot predict the outcome of the war”.

He added, “May you win the war of truth, honesty, hope and justice”.

Hyatt wrote, “In my lifetime I have only had the privilege of calling one person my leader. This person is Imran Khan”.

“Honestly outweighs everything else IMO. Setbacks aside, I am certain he will succeed in his mission IA.” he added.

Saeed tweeted, “Tomorrow ImranKhanPTI will have clear majority in the parliament, but thats not the point.Till when are we going to depend on a system like this,Corrupt to the core.People who can do anything for money are in parliament and we know it and worst thing we as nation are ok with it!”

Veena also tweeted, “I stand for a corruption free Pakistan. I stand with”.



