Geo TVs ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat routs ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho viewership

Geo TV’s ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ tops ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ viewership, becomes Pakistan’s top serial

Geo TV's blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat has stunned the audience and critics with its intense story of love and spirituality and the glamorous screenplay. In no time, the drama serial has surpassed all the viewership records of Pakistani dramas.

The first episode of Khuda Aur Muhabbat climbed to the top and became the country’s most-watched drama after beating hit drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The first episode of the famed serial, which aired on February 12, has crossed 26 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, Mere Paas Tum Ho's first episode currently has a little over 26 million views on the video platform, ever since its release more than one year ago.

Previously, the first three episodes of Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan-starrer was trending on number 1, 2 and 3 spots on YouTube, a record never-before achieved by any channel in the past.





The drama and the lead actors Iqra and Feroze have been receiving immense applause from fans on their brilliant acting in the show. The OST of the serial, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher has also been a massive hit among the audience.

The 7th Sky Entertainment drama serial has been produced under ace producers Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi and penned by famous writer Hashim Nadeem. The cast also includes actors, Javed Sheikh, Junaid Khan, Tooba Siddiqui, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbas, Hina Bayat, Sami Pasha, Wasim Abbas, Sunita Marshall, Sohail Sameer, Junaid Khan, Mirza Zain Baig and Usman Pirzada in important roles.