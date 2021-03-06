Saba Qamar prioritizes her love for fries, enjoys her favorite snack in latest IG video Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Saba Qamar's love for fries goes beyond boys

Saba Qamar prioritizes her love for fries, enjoys her favorite snack in latest IG video

Pakistani actress and model Saba Qamar is best known for her outstanding acting on screen and her stunning, well-maintained physique in the showbiz industry.

The actress, who has given exceptional performances in drama serials including Cheekh, Baaghi and Sangat, has always kept herself fit for the screen.

However, the Lahore Se Aagey actress doesn’t seem to miss eating her favorite snacks as shown in a recent video on Instagram, she’s all in love with her food and enjoying her time.





In the video posted on Instagram on Friday, the fashion diva can be seen munching on some fries and she revealed her love for the delicious snack that her motto is "fries before guys."

The video has been posted with the caption, “Saba Qamar’s got her priorities right!”

While, many stars cut out fried snacks from their diet to maintain their figure, the Hindi Medium star is truly enjoying her favorite snack and her charming expressions are winning the internet.