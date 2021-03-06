Prominent showbiz celebrities show support to PM Imran Khan on vote of confidence Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Celebrities lauds PM Imran Khan on the decision of vote of confidence

Prominent showbiz celebrities show support to PM Imran Khan on vote of confidence

While the political situation in the country has been changing every minute after the shocking victories in Senate elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to take a vote of confidence from the parliament. He also offered to go into the Opposition, if the ruling party’s members of parliament thought he was incompetent.

PM’s address to the nation to go for a fresh vote of confidence sparked an emotional wave among his supporters and netizens turned to social networking platforms to express their support for their prime minister.

Prominent celebrities including Shaan Shahid, Rohail Hyatt, Imran Abbas and Omair Rana also turned to their social media handle to record their support for PM Khan.

Pakistani actor Shaan tweeted, "whether you are in power or in opposition the voice of truth ,the voice of the people of Pakistan will always be spoken by you..some battles lost cannot predict the out come of the war may win the war of truth honesty ,hope & justice."

Famous musician Rohail Hyatt also expressed his faith in PM Khan said: “In my lifetime I have only had the privilege of calling one person my leader. This person is Imran Khan. Honestly outweighs everything else IMO. Setbacks aside, I am certain he will succeed in his mission IA."

Imran Abbas, Omair Rana and other celebs also expressed their support for the prime minister.