Atif Aslam to rock the stage in Pakistans first concert with social distancing Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Atif Aslam gears up for Pakistan’s first concert with “social distancing”

Atif Aslam to rock the stage in Pakistan’s first concert with social distancing

While the entire world has been under the impact of coronavirus global pandemic, the showbiz industry too faced difficult times. The most-awaited releases, promotions, shootings, and concerts were delayed due to the lockdown and strict policies.

However, now, the entertainment industry has been gradually rising again. To entertain the audience, Pakistan’s top singer Atif Aslam is gearing up for a live concert in Karachi, following social distancing.





The announcement of the upcoming concert has been made on popular social media platforms. “Proudly announcing Pakistan’s first concert with *Social Distancing* Biggest Musical Eve Season II Featuring Atif Aslam, Vahaj Hanif & Raeth Music on 13th of March, 2021 at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi.”

The ticket price ranges from PKR 1500 for Silver, PKR 4000 for Gold and PKR 10000 for VIP passes.