AR Rahman sheds light on his love for music: for me it is the only option Web Desk | March 07, 2021 'Every 3 years people come and say music is going to end,' says Rahman

For Indian singer and composer, AR Rahman, music is the only option for his career.

The 54-year-old musician, who has been honored with multiple national and international awards, says that music will always live in the minds and hearts of people.

“I never look at music as the second option for me it is the only option I kept telling about how my mother made the choice of me to be a composer. Every 3 years people come and say music is going to end with other things coming up. There is a fear that something will come and destroy your livelihood. It has always been there,” shares the music maestro.

But according to Rahman, music can never diminish. In fact, it will only progress with all the talented singers joining the industry.

“It is going to evolve. It is something beautiful, it goes from hand to hand and traditions. Things are getting updated and same ragas are being played by younger people and they bring in their own flavor.”