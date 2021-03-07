Janhvi Kapoor touches on the most valuable lesson she learned from late mother Sridevi Web Desk | March 07, 2021 'I think mom and Pappa are very dignified people and very respectful of others,' says Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor can never forget the one thing she learnt from her parents, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

The Bollywood actress, who celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, touched on her relationship with her late mother in a recent interview.

Speaking to Filmfare, the Roohi actor said:

“I think the one thing that my parents have taught me which I'll always follow, no matter what the circumstance, is to be nice to people. I think mom and Pappa are very dignified people and very respectful of others. One thing that I respect about them is that they've never encouraged jealousy or frustration and always taught us to be happy for other people."

She continued, "They've taught us to keep our heads down and concentrate on our work. You know, more often than not, you're presented with an opportunity where you either succumb to your ego or take the higher road and I've always seen them take the high road. That's something that I really value that they've inculcated in me and Khushi.”