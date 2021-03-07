Are Reema Khan, Shaan Shahid pairing up for another blockbuster project?: See Photos Web Desk | March 07, 2021 'Had a wonderful discussion with Shaan and Pappo Samrat,' announces Reema

Lollywood's onscreen power couple, Reema Khan and Shaan Shahid are in talks for an upcoming film.

The news is spilled by Reema herself as she took to her Instagram on Saturday and posted pictures with her co-star and choreographer Pappu Samrat.

"Had a wonderful discussion with Shaan and Pappo Samrat for few projects," she captioned alongside photos.







Reema and Shaan have worked at more than 10 films together. Some of their prominent work includes Nikah, Bulandi and Mujhe Chand Chahiye.