Kareena Kapoor celebrates 365 days on Instagram with throwback video: Watch here Web Desk | March 07, 2021 'I lasted 365 days on the gram. Thank you for all the love,' says Kareena

Kareena Kapoor is celebrating one year since her Instagram debut.

The diva, who never fails to update fans with everything that's going on in her life, took to her social media on Saturday and celebrated 365 days of photo and video sharing with her followers.

Sharing a glimpse of her entire year on Instagram, Kareena said ‘I lasted 365 days on the gram. Thank you for all the love” followed by heart emoji.







Kareena Kapoor made her Instagram debut on March 6, 2020 with lovely photo of herself.

“The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram,” she had captioned her first photo.