Dawar Mehmood cant stop gushing over ‘prettiest girl Amna Ilyas

Web Desk | March 07, 2021

Dawar Mehmood can’t stop gushing over ‘prettiest girl’ Amna Ilyas

On Saturday, Pakistani model Amna Ilyas’ alleged husband and rumored boyfriend, Dawar Mehmood took to Instagram shared an adorable picture with the former and wrote a heartwarming note alongside.

The director wrote, “Never had a friend like you! Thank you for being the prettiest girl I’ve ever been with! Till death doth uth aparth!!!” [sic]

The picture is from a wedding the rumored couple may have gone to recently. Ilyas looked exquisite in a black ensemble whereas, Mehmood donned a black suit.

Replying to Mehmood’s sweet post, Amna commented, “Every girl is pretty... badtameez! And I love you”.

Last year, Ilyas shunned the speculation about marrying the filmmaker. However, both of them often share pictures and post and write sweet notes for one another, which makes fans wonder about their relationship.