Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wife Aaliya reconcile for their kids

Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya appeared in an interview with a publication and revealed about her marriage as she previously filed for divorce in 2020.

Aaliya shared, “I had tested COVID-19 positive a few weeks ago and couldn’t be with my children. During this time, I saw a different side of Nawazuddin, one of a caring father and husband. While I couldn’t be with our children, he took care of them and did everything for them. He looked after them so well.”

She continued, “He would also check on how I am doing as I was unwell. He has really impressed me and proved that he is such a good father to our children. The kids also love him, so I want us to be a happy family once again.”

She added, “He (Nawazuddin) took such good care of us all through the lockdown. Maybe he never came across something like this in his life, so he never got the opportunity to take responsibility. But, now things are different, he is supportive and caring and loving towards us.”

She further added, “He is so busy with work and yet, he is making time for us. So, we have decided to keep all our differences aside and are looking forward to a beautiful future together for the sake of our children.”

Siddiqui and Aaliya have two kids together a 6-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.