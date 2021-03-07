Javeria Sauds web series ‘Aurat Gardi based on Aurat March Web Desk | March 07, 2021 Javeria Saud’s upcoming web series ‘Aurat Gardi’ focuses on Aurat March

The first trailer of Pakistani actress, Javeria Saud’s upcoming web series titled Aurat Gardi was released on Friday and from it appears to be about Aurat March.

In the teaser, Yeh Zindagi Hai star and actor Alyy Khan can be seen arguing over Aurat March’s slogans and cards which went viral last year, including the most notorious slogan ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ which means ‘My body, my choice’.





According to the details, the upcoming web series will premiere on 2nd, April, 2021 on UrduFlix.

Aurat Gardi is produced by Rao Ayaz Shahzad, the executive producer is Farhan Gauher and it is directed by Awais Sulaman.

UrduFlix is a streaming service and it provide viewers with access to original Urdu documentaries, series, films, cartoons, Urdu dubbed Turkish TV dramas. It is similar to Netflix and its Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform.