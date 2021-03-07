Shahid Afridis daughter to soon be engaged to Shaheen Shah Afridi Web Desk | March 07, 2021 It has yet to be confirmed which one of Shahid Afridi's two eldest daughters--Aqsa and Ashna--are engaged to Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Afridi sparks engagement rumors with Shahid Afridi’s daughter



Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and former skipper Shahid Afridi’s daughter are soon to be engaged.

Hearty congratulations poured in for both the families from fans after the 20-year-old athlete's father confirmed the news. However, it is yet to be confirmed which one the 41-year-old former captain's daughter (Ansha or Aqsa) is going to get engaged or is already engaged to Shaheen Afridi.

A journalist, Ihtisham Ul Haq tweeted, “With permission from both families, I would like to clarify the engagement rumors between Shaheen Afridi and the daughter of Shahid Afridi. The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within 2 yrs,following the completion of her education.”

He added, “The reason behind this tweet is to clarify the suspicion caused by social media. Respect to both families; please do await their own official announcements as they are currently in talks. I would like to request all individuals to respect their privacy during this auspicious time.”

As per reports by Pakistani media, Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan said that the engagement ceremony will happen “soon.”

However, Shahid Afridi has not yet commented on the matter.