Twitter erupts with joy over Shaheen Afridis engagement to Shahid Afridis daughter Web Desk | March 07, 2021 Netizens congratulates Shaheen Afridi on his engagement news with Shahid Afridi's daughter

Netizens reacts with joy over Shaheen Afridi’s engagement news

On Saturday, Twitter was left stunned with news circulating that prominent cricketer and Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi's daughter are to be engaged. While it took a moment for fans to confirm the joyous news, netizens flooded the social networking platform to celebrate the engagement news and congratulate the two cricketers, and Afridi's daughter.

While speaking with the media, Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan confirmed that both families have longstanding relations and that Shahid Afridi's family has agreed to the proposal. He said that a ceremony to formalize the engagement will be held soon.

The cricket stars’ fans celebrated the news and congratulated both the players for their future.



