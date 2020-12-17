Laal Kabootar star Ahmed Ali Akbar wins best actor at Lux Style Awards 2020 Web Desk | December 17, 2020 'Laal Kabootar' star Ahmed Ali Akbar wins best actor award at Lux Style awards 2020

Pakistani actor and model Ahmed Ali Akbar stunned his fans and audience as he won Best Actor - Male award for his outstanding performance in the movie Laal Kabootar at the 19th Lux Style awards in 2020.

Geo Films and Nehr Ghar banner productions action-thriller Laal Kabootar has also won the Best Film award. The action-packed movie featured Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha in lead roles.

The film also won the prize of Best Director - picked up by Kamal Khan and Best Film Actor Critics – won by Rashid Farooqui at the awards.

The Karachi-based crime-thriller narrates the story of target killing of journalists in the city. Ahmed (Adeel Nawaz), a taxi-driver bent on moving from Karachi to Dubai, and Mansha's character, Aliya Malik, is a strong-willed woman whose world turns upside down in a series of unexpected events.

The Kamal Khan directorial was released on March 22, 2019. The film was chosen as Pakistan's official selection for the, Oscars 2020. Laal Kabootar received critical acclaim on national as well as International forum.