Syra Yousufs latest pictures with revealing dress draw criticism

Syra Yousuf’s latest pictures draws criticism for wearing revealing dress

Pakistani actress and model Syra Yousuf has huge popularity among fans for her pretty looks and unique style of acting.

However, her latest photoshoot for designer wear bought her into hot waters as netizen slammed her for wearing revealing dress.





Pakistan’s fashion industry’s prominent designer Asim Jofa recently shared a picture of the celebrity wearing his creation. As Syra, 32, looked stunning in a muted toned dress with pleats and ruffles and a flowing silhouette but the problem was noticed with the dress was that it was one off-shouldered.





Trolling comments started filling up the post and netizens started pointing fingers on Syra for her choice of wearing such dress.

This is the first time, netizens trolled Syra for her bold photoshoots but her recent photoshoot with model Sheheryar Munawar also sparked rumors of their chemistry.







