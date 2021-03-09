Aurat March 2021: Check out some of the best placards of this year Web Desk | March 09, 2021 Aurat March 2021: Placards and banners go viral on the internet

2. The best of placards and slogans from Aurat March 2021

The International Women’s Day was observed worldwide on March 8 to acknowledge the contributions of women in all fields of life. In Pakistan,Aurat March was held to celebrate women empowerment and to highlight women’s issues and injustice in the society.

Aurat March is known for showcasing banners and placards with strong messages that highlight women's issues and patriarchal presence in the society. While, this Women’s Day, the theme of Aurat March was “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

Aurat March took place in different cities of the country in which, women from all walks of life participated to raise their voice for their rights and call for an end to patriarchal injustice against them. Following with its theme of women empowerment, several banners and placards went viral on social media.

Some of them are:







