Shahid Afridi shares Quranic verse on Int Womens Day Web Desk | March 09, 2021 Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming message on International Women’s Day

Shahid Afridi shares Quranic verse highlighting women equality on Int Women’s Day

International Women’s Day was observed worldwide on March 8 to acknowledge the contributions of women in all fields of life. Pakistan national cricket teams’ former captain Shahid Khan Afridi shared a heartwarming message on Women's Day.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi, 41, who is a proud father of five daughters said, "Islam is the first religion to expand women rights in all fields, be it education, health or any other field."

Afridi highlighted the importance of women’s equal rights in the light of Holy Quran as he cited a verse that read, "Allah (SWT) says: “I never fail to reward any worker among you for any work you do, be [it] male or female — you are equal to one another.” (Qur’an, 3:195)."

This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”