Ayeza Khan shares a message about women empowerment on Womens Day Web Desk | March 09, 2021 Ayeza Khan marks Women’s Day with inspiring message shared on Instagram

Ayeza Khan shares women empowerment message on Int. Women’s Day

Prominent Pakistani actress and model Ayeza Khan has been ruling over the industry with her talent and charming personality. The actress, being the epitome of women empowerment in the country has marked the International Women’s Day with an inspiring message.

The Mehar Posh famed star turned to Instagram on Monday and greeted her fans, saying “Happy Women’s Day.”





In her inspiring message, Khan, who is a mother of two and have been working in the industry for quite a time, wrote, “Behind every successful Woman is Her MOM”.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star truly celebrated this Women’s Day highlighting the support and care of a woman in her role as a mother. The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Meanwhile, Khan, 30, also delighted her fans and followers on the photo-video sharing platform with a love-up dazzling snap with husband Danish Taimoor.





Fans showered love and flooded the comment section with heart emojis on their adorable picture.