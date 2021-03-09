Twinkle Khanna believes in celebrating Womens Day everyday Web Desk | March 09, 2021 Twinkle Khanna urges people to celebrate everyday as Women’s Day

B-Town actress, who turned into an amazing author, Twinkle Khanna has something very important to say on this International Women’s Day. The author of Mrs Funnybones has recommended her fans and followers to celebrate Women’s Day every day with a humorous post.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of herself on Twitter in which, Twinkle can be seen lounging on a comfy leather sofa with a drink in her hand. “My advice? Have a slice of cake, drink some wine. One day, you will end up as a bag of bones anyway, why do it when you are still alive? #womensdayeveryday,” she wrote.

Her tweet was liked and retweeted by many of her fans and followers on the social networking platform. Earlier, on Saturday, the Pad Man producer shared a public service announcement about Covid-19 safety. She posted a photo of her daughter Nitara kissing a puppy. The eight-year-old could be seen with a mask covering her nose and mouth in the picture.

“If our little ones can do it right then why are we using our masks as chin straps? Mask up and be safe!” Twinkle captioned it.