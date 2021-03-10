Aiman Khan touches on the memories of lost father in new post: See Photo

Aiman Khan is commemorating the memories of her beloved father in a new social media post.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the 22-year-old actress shared a monochrome picture with sister Minal Khan and late father with a heartfelt caption.
The mother of one wrote a heartbreaking post in the remembrance of her father, that read: "Kuch logon ka houna hi hamari zindagiyon mein Itna ahem houta hai k un k houne k ahsas se saray dar khatam hojatey hain [The presence of someone in our life can be so important that just the thought of them can erase all the fears]."
Aiman's post made her fans emotional too, as they started to pour in love and support for the actress.
News of her and Aiman's father's death came as a shock as actor Muneeb Butt had confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram story on New Year's Eve.
{{excerpt}}