Ali Zafar promises to help female prisoners fight for justice Web Desk | March 10, 2021 Ali Zafar said, "There are countless innocent & poor women in jail for years due to lack of legal representation"

On Monday, Pakistani singer, Ali Zafar appeared on a television show and highlighted issues faced by countless innocent female prisoners and promised to help them.

The Jhoom singer shared a video from his conversation with the host on International Women’s Day where he empahised how poor women get wrongfully convicted and cannot even prove their innocence.

Zafar wrote, “There are countless innocent & poor women in jail for years due to lack of legal representation.”

He added, "Today, on #WomensDay I vouch to do my best, in my humble capacity, to get them the aid needed to fight for their freedom & justice but together we can do more. Join us AliZFoundation."