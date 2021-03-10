Cancer survivor Nadia Jamil shamed for being bald Web Desk | March 10, 2021 Nadia Jamil said, "Beautiful bald men & women out there, wear your baldness with pride"

Cancer survivor Nadia Jamil was shamed for being bald

Pakistani social activist and actress, Nadia Jamil appeared in an interview and opened up about cruel trolls she faced for being bald amid her battle with cancer.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and since then she has been undergoing many treatments.

In August, Jamil disclosed that she is “out of danger zone”. However, due to multiple treatments and chemotherapy the actress had gone bald and she revealed how people treated and shamed her.

Jamil shared three pictures of herself bald on Twitter.



The Damsa actress wrote, “2 all those beautiful bald men & women out there,wear your baldness w pride! Dont let taunts,negativity,ignorant comments,hurt.Hold your head high. I ws called all kinds of names,but smiled,coz truth is,whn I lost my hair,I realised I loved my face & Im beautiful, & so are you!”