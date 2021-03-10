Simi Garewal calls Meghan Markle a liar after Oprah Winfrey interview Web Desk | March 10, 2021 'I don’t believe a word Meghan says,' says Simi

Indian host Simi Garewal does not believe Meghan Markle.

After Meghan and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, a lot of celebrities have extended their love and support for the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan detailed the mental trauma she suffered during her time in the UK in a two hour sit-in with Oprah and made shocking revelation about the royal family.

Although, a lot of celebrities are praising Meghan for her brave chat with Oprah, theRendezvous with Simi Garewal host is calling out Meghan for lying on the public television.

“I don’t believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy,” Simi wrote in a Twitter post.



The host even went on to call Meghan an 'evil' woman who broke a family.

Upon asking if she has any proof for her statement, Simi shared an article from the past.

"There are too many facts...for a starter try reading this.. And I do not respect women who come in and break up homes. Families & marriages take years to build trust.."

